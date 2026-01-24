Lookalike Agency Seeks Steve Clarke and Scotland Stars Amid Surge in Demand

A prominent lookalike agency is calling out for Steve Clarke doppelgangers as demand for Scotland’s football manager and national team players reaches new heights. With Scotland’s historic return to the World Cup for the first time since 1998, interest in lookalikes has surged, prompting the agency to actively search for doubles of Clarke and key players, including Scott McTominay, John McGinn, and Andrew Robertson.

Big Money in Lookalike Work

Andy Harmer, the agency’s owner and a former lookalike of football icon David Beckham, has noted the increased demand for lookalikes in the wake of Scotland’s football success. “We don’t currently have any of the team or management, so we’re open to anyone really,” said Harmer. His firm is particularly eager to find lookalikes for players such as Robertson, McGinn, McTominay, Kieran Tierney, Che Adams, and Billy Gilmour. The agency has also heard that McGinn’s short haircut has earned him the nickname ‘Meatball,’ hoping to find someone who embodies this distinctive look.

While the Scotland team’s involvement in international tournaments like the World Cup and Euros has traditionally spiked interest in lookalikes, Harmer points out that the rise of social media campaigns has made being a celebrity double even more lucrative. Lookalikes are now being hired not only for corporate parties but also for social media promotions and brand campaigns. “The work starts at £400 for a few hours but can go up to thousands, depending on the assignment,” Harmer added.

Interestingly, the agency has stated that lookalikes don’t need to be Scottish. “You don’t even have to be from Scotland—English or international lookalikes are more than welcome,” Harmer mentioned, noting the agency’s global presence, which already includes doubles for stars like Sean Connery, Billy Connolly, and Andy Murray.

Having built his career impersonating Beckham for over two decades, Harmer is no stranger to the lucrative world of lookalike work. His firm, Lookalikes, has grown from his early years of impersonating Beckham in commercials for brands like Pepsi, Adidas, and Vodafone, to representing hundreds of celebrity lookalikes from around the world.

If you bear a striking resemblance to Steve Clarke or any of his players, the agency invites you to get in touch via their website.