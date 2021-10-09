Long before the Everton move, Andros Townsend’s big break was triggered by ‘the cheekiest thing’ Harry Redknapp had ever heard.

Andros Townsend’s hard work as a teenager on loan at Yeovil Town helped shape him into the Everton player he is now, but the move happened by chance thanks to a request Harry Redknapp described as “the cheekiest thing I’ve ever heard.”

Townsend’s magical start for Everton continued with a magnificent equalizing goal against Manchester United at Old Trafford, which silenced the majority of the 75,000-strong crowd but sent him sprinting over to celebrate with the travelling Blues fans while imitating Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration.

Townsend – who had sprinted 95 yards to get on the end of Abdoulaye Doucoure’s pass to score – still had enough energy left at the full-time whistle to chase the Portuguese legend for his shirt, insisting that the copycat gesture (leaping in the air with his arms pointed behind his back) was a “mark of respect towards his idol” rather than a taunt.

If you think Townsend’s brass neck comes from his former mentor and fellow London East Ender, Terry Skiverton, the man who gave him his Football League debut when he was 17, and then nagging him for his jersey, you’re right.

Despite his Mile End background, Skiverton became a hero in the West Country, spending nearly a decade as a centre-back with Yeovil Town before two stints as manager.

The 46-year-old, who is now Academy manager at Huish Park, remembers how he took a chance on bringing Townsend to Yeovil in a bold move that would open up what would become a well-trodden road for a number of seasons.

“I’d taken over as player-manager of Yeovil Town and we were struggling at the time,” Skiverton told The Washington Newsday.

“I knew Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp because his father used to come and see Muzzy Izzet and myself play for Chelsea as kids.”

“We were aware that Tottenham had a young striker named Jon Obika on their radar.

“I went down to observe him with David Lee, who was my chief scout at the time and is now an agent at Stellar, who was my chief scout at the time.”

“I recall. “Summary concludes.”