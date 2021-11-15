Logan and Jake Paul are warned by Snoop Dogg about bringing back ‘Old’ Mike Tyson.

Snoop Dogg may be correct in his assessment of the upcoming Mike Tyson vs. Logan Paul battle.

Tyson enthralled the boxing world one more by announcing that he will fight again early next year.

Logan’s name was called out in the conversation, and it reached a peak.

Although Tyson and Logan have yet to confirm anything about their much-discussed future fight, some prominent figures in the sport have already made an early prediction.

Snoop Dogg, the hip-hop legend, was one of them.

Snoop Dogg recently stated on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast that he sees Tyson beating Logan via “second-round knockout.”