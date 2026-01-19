Loan Watch: Players Shine in Key European Fixtures

This season, several Arsenal players have been sent out on loan to gain valuable first-team experience across various leagues. Here’s a look at their performances in the past week, which featured notable results in Portugal, Germany, and England.

International Performances Highlight Loan Successes

In Portugal, Jakub Kiwior continued his strong form with Porto, playing a full 90 minutes in a tense 1-0 victory over Benfica. This win secured Porto’s place in the semi-finals of the Taca de Portugal, extending their impressive run. The team now shifts focus to their next league match against Vitoria de Guimaraes on Sunday evening, where Kiwior will look to maintain his solid performances.

Meanwhile, in Germany, Fabio Vieira played the entire match for Hamburg in a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga. Despite Hamburg’s relentless offensive efforts—generating 25 shots—goals eluded them as they were held to a stalemate. The result kept Hamburg in mid-table, while the search for their first win in 2026 continues.

In the Premier League, Reiss Nelson watched from the sidelines as Brentford succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against Chelsea. Despite a spirited performance from the Bees, who missed several key opportunities, Nelson’s potential impact was missed. On the same weekend, Oleksandr Zinchenko, currently on loan to Nottingham Forest, was ineligible to face Arsenal due to the terms of his loan deal.

Shifting Focus to England and Women’s Loan Performances

In League Two, Ismael Kabia played a full 90 minutes for Shrewsbury Town, contributing to their crucial 1-0 victory over Harrogate Town. The win moved Shrewsbury to 20th in the league standings, helping them edge closer to safety in a competitive relegation battle. Similarly, Louie Copley, on loan to Crawley Town, played a full match in their 2-1 loss to Notts County. The defeat left Crawley still struggling near the bottom of the EFL standings.

In the Women’s FA Cup, several loan players showcased their skills. Rosa Kafaji started for Brighton