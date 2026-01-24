Livingston Manager Slams VAR Decisions After Late St Mirren Equaliser

Livingston manager David Martindale expressed his fury following a controversial late equaliser by St Mirren, which denied his team a much-needed win on Tuesday night. The match, which had significant implications at the bottom of the Premiership, saw the Lions on track for their first victory since August, after Robbie Muirhead’s goal in the 56th minute put them ahead at Almondvale.

However, with just minutes remaining in the game, St Mirren’s Alex Gogic rose to head home an 89th-minute equaliser, which left Martindale seething. The Livingston boss believes that the goal should not have stood due to a foul on his player, Joshua Brenet, by Gogic. Martindale pointed to footage that he claims shows Gogic pulling Brenet’s arm to gain position for the header, a moment he argues was missed by VAR.

Frustration Mounts Over VAR Decisions

Martindale, whose team now sits just three points above Kilmarnock at the foot of the Premiership, told the press: “It feels like VAR decision after VAR decision is going against us. There’s no other way to describe it. The incident is clear—Gogic fouls Josh, and it’s the same man who scores.”

The equaliser was especially painful for Livingston, who had been hoping to build on a strong performance. “We lose the points because of that,” Martindale added. “It’s getting harder to take. I’m really, really angry.” The manager went on to clarify that he believed his team had performed well overall. “There’s a big foul on Josh, and again, we don’t get it,” he said, visibly frustrated. “I need to stop talking about this, but it’s costing us points in crucial games.”

This result came just days after Livingston’s Scottish Cup exit, where they lost to St Mirren on penalties, adding to the manager’s growing frustration. Martindale was at a loss for how to address the ongoing issues, saying, “I can’t go in there and batter the players about defending a set-piece better. I thought we were good tonight.” He added that when he questioned the referee about the decision, the response was simply, “VAR check complete.”