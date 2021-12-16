Liverpool’s whole squad is available for the match against Newcastle United, thanks to a double injury boost for Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool will face Newcastle United at Anfield this evening in Premier League play.

The Reds are hoping to continue their winning streak, which now stands at seven games in all competitions after their weekend success over Aston Villa.

Liverpool’s triumph puts them in second place in the league, but they are now four points behind leaders Manchester City, who beat Leeds United 7-0.

In his news conference on Wednesday, Jurgen Klopp gave an injury update on his squad, announcing that three players will be unavailable for the visit of Newcastle.

After recuperating from an eye issue, Roberto Firmino has returned to full training, while Klopp also said Curtis Jones was available for ‘major sections’ of practice this week.

Harvey Elliott and goalkeeper Adrian are also out, while Divock Origi is out with a’minor issue’ and Nat Phillips is out with a fractured cheekbone.

The full squad that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is expected to field for this evening’s match is listed below.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Alisson Becker

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas

Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Tyler Morton, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Tyler Morton

Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Takumi Minamino. Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Takumi Minamino.