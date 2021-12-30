Liverpool’s transfer truth is revealed by Man City, and Jurgen Klopp is aware of it.

For Liverpool fans, a glimpse at the Premier League table heading into 2022 isn’t going to be pretty.

The Reds were expected to be title contenders, competing with Man City and Chelsea for the title of English champions.

However, their aspirations were severely harmed when they lost to Leicester City on Tuesday night in their final game of 2021.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are nine points behind Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City at the top of the table, though they do have a game in hand.

In the meantime, they lost second position to Chelsea on Wednesday, a day before the two teams meet at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Liverpool may be 12 points behind Man City even before kickoff in the city, with the reigning champions playing the day before the Reds.

It’s difficult to see losing to Thomas Tuchel’s team.

As a result, with the January transfer window approaching, some fans will undoubtedly demand that Klopp’s team be strengthened in order to rekindle their fading ambitions.

Even taking into consideration Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita’s mid-season departures for the Africa Cup of Nations, such a scenario remains improbable, with Klopp implying as much earlier this month.

When asked what a lack of covid certification could entail for transfers before his side’s trip to Tottenham, Klopp said, “I received this issue addressed at the last news conference and didn’t think about it to be honest.”

“It was probably my mistake because we aren’t close to acquiring a player, so I didn’t think about it at the time, but I have since thought about it, and yes, it will have an impact.” Definitely.” But, regardless of whether Liverpool strengthens in January or not, what is the most pressing need in their squad? The obvious solution would be to bring in a new attacking player, especially given Salah and Mane’s upcoming international trips.

However, in the Egyptian and Diogo Jota, Klopp has the Premier League’s top two goal scorers, with a combined total of 25 goals.

Meanwhile, despite the fact that Mane hasn't scored in nine games across all competitions, he is still the division's joint-fifth best striker with seven – the same number as City's own league-leading goalscorer Bernardo Silva.