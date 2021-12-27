Liverpool’s transfer tag is justified by what Jurgen Klopp said about Robert Lewandowski and Nat Phillips.

Only one player, in Jurgen Klopp’s opinion, has improved more under him than Nat Phillips.

When he was recently compared to the great Robert Lewandowski, Phillips was likely taken aback, but such has been his progress in the last year or two that only the legendary Bayern Munich forward has made more progress under Klopp.

From the obscurity of Polish football to the peak of European football with Bayern Munich – via a decorated term under Klopp at Borussia Dortmund – it’s not surprising to hear the Liverpool manager extol Lewandowski’s talents now and then.

Phillips’ glowing comparison to Lewandowski earlier this month demonstrated how highly respected he is now inside the Liverpool hierarchy.

“When people ask me who player improved the most under my leadership, I always reply Robert Lewandowski,” Klopp stated.

“That’s probably correct, but Nat Phillips isn’t far away, just in a different department.”

Even if Klopp’s namecheck of the Poland striker raised an eyebrow or two in a pre-match press conference, it’s easy to see why he considers Phillips’ growth to be remarkable.

Phillips had previously spent time on loan in Germany’s second tier with Stuttgart and had almost left Anfield for Swansea in 2020 before deciding to stay.

Phillips’ poor form at Liverpool last season was such that he was initially left off of the club’s Champions League roster, putting him ineligible for the group stages.

To his credit, he did a good job of answering the phone when a defense situation arose.

“He’s not particularly attractive, and he’s no Messi, but who cares?” He’s a monster in the air!” After Phillips’ performance against West Ham last season, Klopp commented.

As Klopp continued to explain the Lewandowski analogies, the damning-with-faint-praise came again.

“I recall the first time I saw Nat Phillips. After the game, I spoke with him and found him to be one of the smartest athletes I’ve ever worked with “‘You realize you’re not the easiest on the eye, eh?’ I told him. But he’s progressed in almost every area since then, and he’s no longer playing.” After assisting Liverpool to a position. “The summary has come to an end.”