Liverpool’s transfer strategy is being evaluated by Jarrod Bowen and Raphinha ahead of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool’s January 2022 is certain to be very different from this year’s.

Jurgen Klopp’s squad was filled with uncertainty eleven months ago, and as his players dropped like flies around him, the club was obliged to act.

After Joel Matip’s season-ending ankle injury, Fabinho’s muscle problem would ultimately – and belatedly – compel Liverpool to look for a replacement.

What happened next was unlike anything that has come before in Klopp’s tenure.

Emergency stop-gaps were regretfully set to the side in favor of long-term planning.

While the erratic movements were out of character for Liverpool under Klopp, their desperation paid off as they finished in the top four.

As the Reds struck, the Championship’s Ben Davies was heard out at Preston.