Liverpool’s training squad has been announced ahead of their Champions League match against Porto.

Naby Keita was spotted participating in first-team training ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Porto on Tuesday, giving Jurgen Klopp some much-needed injury relief.

Last week, the 26-year-old midfielder was forced off with a foot injury against Norwich in the Carabao Cup, and was replaced at half-time.

Keita, who started Liverpool’s first Champions League game against AC Milan earlier this month, has been involved in training and might be in contention for tomorrow night.

Roberto Firmino was also sighted as he tries to work his way back to full health. As a second-half substitute against Brentford, the forward made his first appearance since August.

Last week, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stated that the number nine would be “100%” in contention against the Portuguese side.

Thiago Alcantara was one of the important players who was not present at the Kirkby training center. Klopp, on the other hand, stated during his pre-match press conference that he has no new injury concerns.

“A large group will be traveling. We have 23 players with us, and they are all in save for those with longer-term injuries. He said, “No Thiago, Harvey, and the rest are available.”

“We have one too many players, so we need to decide who will train here and who will accompany us, but there are no fresh worries at this time.”

Despite working separate from the outfield group, goalkeepers Alisson, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, and Marcelo Pitaluga were seen heading out with the squad at the start of training.

There was also no indication of the academy youngsters that the German coach used against Norwich, but Neco Williams returned after being sidelined for a few weeks.

In addition to the 24-man squad the Reds submitted to UEFA at the start of the month, Curtis Jones has been listed as a ‘B List’ player.

Fabinho, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Salah, Mane, Jota, Origi, Firmino, Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher, Pitaluga, Alexander-Arnold, N. Williams, Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Matip, Phillips, Robertson, Tsimikas, Henderson, Milner, Jones, Fabinho, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain,