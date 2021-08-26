Liverpool’s top table is eyeing a £436 million deal, while Kaide Gordon has been promoted to the first team.

Liverpool’s recent on-field success has resulted in the club making money off the field.

Following the club’s success in the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League victory the following year, more fans sought out shirts to commemorate their support.

As a result, the value of the Reds’ sponsorship deals has skyrocketed, with Fenway Sports Group, the club’s owners, supervising a 42.5 percent increase in the value of the club’s commercial deals since 2018.

While Jurgen Klopp’s side continues to compete for the game’s top prizes, their efforts are helping to boost the club’s income, with the club’s four most expensive sponsorship deals worth a total of £436 million.

After Liverpool’s winning start to the season, Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to be called up to the England squad.

The Reds’ support was deemed to be the most involved in the Premier League, according to an industry poll, in terms of purchasing club memorabilia and participating in social media.

If Liverpool’s upward trajectory continues, their main sponsorship deals, which are due for renewal in the next two years, might grow once again.

Following his £3 million transfer from Derby in December, Kaide Gordon resumed his ascension through the Liverpool ranks.

The 16-year-old had previously made his senior debut for the Rams and was invited to the Reds’ first-team pre-season camp this summer, where he impressed Jurgen Klopp sufficiently to be kept on for the last week in France, while other young players returned home.

On Monday night, the winger made another big step forward in his Liverpool career by making his U23 debut in a 3-1 win over Everton.

Gordon’s road to the first team has already been mapped out, according to U23 coach Barry Lewtas, after a Man of the Match performance that included a 25-yard shot.

“From an academy standpoint and a first-team standpoint, we have a plan for him,” he confessed.

“We don’t want to hold him back in any way. We want him to keep playing at his current tempo and improving at his current rate.”

