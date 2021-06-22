Liverpool’s top opponents are Manchester City, Manchester United, and Everton, according to fans.

Many Everton fans are furious at the idea of former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez being their club’s new manager, yet it appears that the Blues are no longer the Reds’ main rivals.

Following the announcement of the Premier League dates for the 2021/22 season last week, former Liverpool striker Neil Mellor stated that Merseyside derbies and matches against the Reds’ Old Trafford rivals were no longer the fixtures that stood out for Kopites.

“You used to look at Everton and Manchester United as our biggest games,” Mellor told LFC TV.

“Our biggest rivals are Manchester City. We aim to win the league and the championship once more.

“The biggest game for Liverpool is against Manchester City.”

Following his bold declaration, we asked readers of the ECHO, “Who are Liverpool’s biggest rivals?”

The topic undoubtedly divided the fanbase, with none of the aforementioned three clubs earning an outright majority, but the results backed up Mellor’s assertions.

Manchester City took the lead with 47 percent of the vote, followed by 34 percent for Manchester City, and 19 percent for Everton.

It would have been interesting to see whether the results had been different if the question had been stated differently, such as “who do you most dread losing to?” Particularly among local readers, however it appears that attitudes are changing.