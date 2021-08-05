Liverpool’s ticket claim was turned down by a million percent as the club prepares for substantial changes at Anfield.

Liverpool has responded to reports that it is attempting to retrieve thousands of match-day tickets for corporate hospitality purposes.

As Liverpool prepares to re-open its gates to large crowds this month, vice president of ticketing Phil Dutton believes claims that the club is losing their core fanbase over a new ticketing system are “one million percent” false.

Two friendlies against Athletic and Osasuna will be played at 75% capacity on Sunday and Monday, respectively, ahead of a potential full house for the first time since March 2020 against Burnley on August 21.

The club has unveiled a new method that utilises Near Field Communication technology to allow fans to get tickets via their smartphones ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.

While the club claims that over 90% of supporters have downloaded the essential software, they will deal with any fans who are unwilling to accept the new system.

Mr Dutton also denied accusations that the club was aiming to reclaim seats in order to resell them to corporate enterprises at higher hospitality costs.

He told The Washington Newsday, “I’ve read a couple articles indicating Liverpool is attempting to deter match-going supporters from using the tickets and going to the games, and that the club wants to take more tickets back and create more hospitality.”

“It has nothing to do with that in the least. To be honest, it’s all about securing our capacity and allocations and ensuring that we don’t run into any problems.

“We don’t want to be forced to operate at a lower capacity in the future. We don’t want tens of thousands of fans inside the stadium. Every week, we want 54,000 people to come in.

“We don’t want our away game allotment to be capped at 500, 1,000, or whatever it is.

“Everywhere we go, we want to make sure we receive the full allotment, and the easiest way to achieve that is to turn around and say there aren’t any hoops we haven’t hopped through to get here.

“So, if COVID-passports arrive, we’ll be in a good position to administrate them.”

“We’re in the best possible shape.”

