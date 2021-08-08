Liverpool’s team news has been confirmed, with a strong side hinting at the starting lineup for the season opener.

Virgil van Dijk starts for Liverpool in the first of two friendly matches against Athletic Bilbao at Anfield this afternoon.

Last month, the Dutch defender returned to play during the club’s pre-season tour of Austria, and he’ll make his third appearance of the summer schedule against the La Liga side.

At the back, Van Dijk teams up with Joel Matip, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson flank them on the right and left, respectively.

Jurgen Klopp starts Alisson Becker in goal after signing a new deal earlier this week. James Milner, Naby Keita, and Harvey Elliott make up the midfield three.

As the Reds re-open their doors to about 40,000 fans for the first time since March 2020, Diogo Jota starts in a fluid front three alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Jake Cain, Rhys Williams, Kaide Gordon, and Tyler Morton are all fighting for playing time on a youthful bench as Liverpool finalize their preparations for their trip to Norwich City next week.

