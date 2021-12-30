Liverpool’s tactical bet isn’t paying off, while Manchester United is planning to mimic FSG’s strategy.

For Thursday, December 30th, here’s your Liverpool morning digest.

Jurgen Klopp made his third and final substitution with Liverpool down 1-0 at the King Power Stadium with only 20 minutes remaining in the game.

Liverpool switched from their tried-and-trusted 4-3-3 system to a 4-2-3-1 to accommodate the replacement of Jordan Henderson by Roberto Firmino.

For two reasons, this was extremely noteworthy. To begin with, Klopp has changed his whole starting midfield, which must be an extremely rare occurrence.

Second, the four of Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah were all on the pitch at the same time, and the Reds lost, as has occurred far too frequently in such situations.

Since the Glazer family became the owners of Manchester United, their famed Old Trafford residence has hardly been touched.

While their rivals moved to state-of-the-art stadiums and spent hundreds of millions of dollars redeveloping their own homes, United’s owners stood by and let their stadium deteriorate.

The Glazers have had complete control of United for 16 years, while Fenway Sports Group has had full control of Liverpool for 11 years. And, while United had a haphazard approach to the transfer market, Liverpool invested in infrastructure, and while they have been less willing to spend as much as the Glazers have in the market, they have had considerably more success.

United, on the other hand, is aiming to follow Liverpool’s lead in the aftermath of the European Super League catastrophe, in which both clubs were agitators.

According to the Daily Mail, United are willing to invest in both Old Trafford and their Carrington training complex, with the former’s capacity projected to increase above 80,000, boosting match day income even further.