Liverpool’s statement win over Southampton has been described as a “attacking feast” by the national media.

Despite scarcely stepping out of first gear, Liverpool cruised to win over Southampton at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s team earned all three points thanks to goals from Diogo Jota (2), Thiago Alcantara, and Virgil van Dijk, who are doing it their utmost to keep up with league leaders Chelsea.

Sadio Mane, a former Southampton winger, had a goal disallowed for the second game in a row, with the Senegalese winger deemed to be offside after beating goalkeeper Alex McCarthy.

Liverpool won tremendous accolades for their performance on home soil, as evidenced by the national media’s reaction to their victory.

“The question wasn’t whether Liverpool would score again, but how long Southampton would make their latest arduous task at Anfield a game.” Two minutes was the answer.

“Jürgen Klopp’s team took their inspiration from Diogo Jota’s goal at the end of Liverpool’s first real assault to provide another procession on home soil and illustrate the wide chasm between the Premier League elite and those in their tails. Liverpool scored 10 goals in a week at Anfield, with Jota scoring twice and Thiago Alcântara and Virgil van Dijk each scoring once. They became the first top-flight team since Sunderland in 1927 to score at least twice in 17 consecutive games.

“To be precise, Liverpool took 113 seconds to open the scoring, signaling the start of a tough afternoon for Southampton, who, having planned to play compact and frustrate, did the exact opposite from the start.”

Liverpool once again demonstrated the art of their weaponry in a victory that bolstered their title credentials with a gust of beautiful off-the-ball movement that blew through Southampton.

“Storm Arwen had wreaked havoc on travel and power supplies, but that didn’t stop Jurgen Klopp’s side from launching yet another offensive barrage, cutting up their opponents with precise one-touch passes and menacing surges into the final third.”

“Saints weren’t bad by any means, and they had some good chances of their own, but they couldn’t solve Liverpool’s offensive conundrum. Southampton were 4-0 down before the hour mark, which was maybe a fortunate result considering the circumstances. “The summary comes to an end.”