Liverpool’s starting lineups versus Tottenham Hotspur have been finalized, with choices on Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino.

Given the scant available analysis of late, Jurgen Klopp acknowledged he is unsure how to approach this match against Tottenham.

Despite this, the Reds will undoubtedly have the upper hand in this match, as Antonio Conte’s side hasn’t played since December 5.

The Reds are also unbeaten at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium under Klopp, having won both of their visits.

Of course, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones all out, but Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino’s midweek cameos were encouraging.

With the Reds having only played on Thursday night, I expect Klopp to make a few changes.

Henderson, Keita, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mane; Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Henderson, Keita, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

There may or may not be a game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur later today.

And, despite rumors about which players have now gotten coronavirus, we can only go on what we know right now.

So, what are your options for Jurgen Klopp?

The reality is that he’ll need to field as good a team as possible.

As a result, the starting lineup will be the same as the one that defeated Newcastle United in midweek.

The goalkeeper is Alisson Becker. Fullbacks Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson play alongside Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip at the back.

Jordan Henderson anchors the midfield, with Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain filling the remaining roles.

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, and Sadio Mane are up front.

However, this might be a game in which James Milner, Naby Keita, and Roberto Firmino all have a chance to start.

We’ll have to wait and see.

The outcome of the club’s latest round of Covid testing is likely to influence the team selection this afternoon.

After suspected positive COVID-19 test results, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, and Virgil van Dijk all missed the win over Newcastle on Thursday night.

However, if all of the players who appeared in the win over Eddie Howe’s side pass the latest round of testing, it should be more of the same at the back for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, should think about shaking things up in the dressing room.