Liverpool’s starting lineups have been announced following Ibrahima Konate’s choice to start at Preston North End for the first time.

-Changes are expected in this one, but with Liverpool’s chances of reaching the quarter-finals, perhaps they shouldn’t be too widespread?

With Caoimhin Kelleher unavailable to fill in for Alisson Becker, I’m putting Adrian in behind a back four of Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, and Kostas Tsimikas.

I’ve resisted the impulse to start Nat Phillips, preferring to give Konate another chance after his superb performance at Old Trafford.

Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Tyler Morton will start in midfield for the first time.

Divock Origi leads the line up front, with Takumi Minamino and Sadio Mane on either side looking to cause problems for Preston.

Here's a Preston factoid: Since April, they've only lost one game at home.

That should be enough for Liverpool to expect a proper match this evening at Deepdale.

But, if Jurgen Klopp sends out a team, will it be recognizable?

Most likely not.

Adrian is just making his second appearance in a year due to the expected unavailability of Caoimhin Kelleher in goal.

Fullbacks Kostas Tsimikas on the left and Neco Williams on the right are very straightforward.

The position of centre-back is a little more difficult. Joe Gomez should start, and I’d be tempted to play Ibrahima Konate again following his impressive performance at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Given the number of injuries, there isn’t much room for adjustment in midfield.

Jordan Henderson will be rested, thus Tyler Morton will start alongside Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for me.

Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino are certainties at the top. And, just for fun, I’d want to see Sadio Mane in his old position on the right.

With five substitutions available, players like James Balagizi, Conor Bradley, and maybe Mateusz Musialowski could see action.

Adrian; Williams, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas; Morton, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mane, Origi, Minamino; Morton, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mane, Origi, Minamino

Liverpool’s fringe players will get another chance to impress Jurgen Klopp as the Reds attempt to reach the EFL Cup quarter-finals for the first time in four years.

With Caoimhin Kelleher unavailable, Adrian is a no-brainer between the sticks.

