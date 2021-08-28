Liverpool’s starting lineup in 2025 might include Harvey Elliott, Kaide Gordon, and others.

Liverpool may not have been active in terms of incoming moves this summer, but they have not sat on their hands when it comes to re-signing a number of its great players to new long-term deals.

Andy Robertson became the latest player to sign a new contract with the Reds earlier this week, committing his future to the club until 2026, following in the footsteps of Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, as well as starlets Harvey Elliott and Caoimhin Kelleher, who all signed long-term deals this summer.

And Liverpool isn’t done yet, with Mohamed Salah allegedly set to be handed a new contract, making him the highest-paid player in club history, as well as captain Jordan Henderson in talks for a new contract.

The Reds are thinking long-term as they attempt to expand on their Premier League and Champions League success in recent years, with the core of Jurgen Klopp’s squad now committed to the club beyond his own contract expiration date in 2024.

It’s far too early to speculate on who might succeed Klopp when he decides to leave Anfield, however Liverpool great Steven Gerrard will undoubtedly be connected with the position.

What may the Liverpool team look like a year from Klopp’s current departure date of 2025, with the Reds looking to the future when it comes to securing the signatures of some of their most key players? Let’s have a peek…

Alisson’s new contract commits him to Liverpool until 2027, and with the Brazilian only 28 years old, there’s no reason to believe he won’t still be the Reds’ first choice in four years.

However, the same could be said of Pepe Reina, who signed a new long-term deal in 2010, only to be replaced by Simon Mignolet in 2013, just a few months shy of his 31st birthday.

With a contract that runs through 2026, Kelleher will attempt to challenge Liverpool’s current first-choice in the years ahead. He would jump at the chance if one presented itself, but he may have to think about his future if first-team opportunities remain scarce.

For the time being, Alisson is the guy in charge and one of the top goalkeepers in the world. “The summary has come to an end.”