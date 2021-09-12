Liverpool’s starting lineup facing Leeds United has been confirmed, with Thiago starting.

Liverpool host Leeds United, as Thiago Alcantara makes his first start of the season.

As the Reds play their first Premier League game at Elland Road since 2004, the Spain international will play alongside Fabinho and Harvey Elliott in the midfield.

Elliott had been ruled fit to start his third consecutive game for Jurgen Klopp’s side after withdrawing from England Under-21 duty earlier this week as a precaution.

Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all named in a midfield-heavy list of substitutes, with captain Jordan Henderson starting on the bench.

As expected, Diogo Jota replaces the injured Roberto Firmino, with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah completing the front three on the left and right sides, respectively.

Klopp starts Alisson Becker in goal behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, and Andy Robertson after FIFA cleared his Brazil contingent on Friday evening.

Subs: Milner, Konate, Kelleher, Jones, Keita, Gomez, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas.