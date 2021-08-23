Liverpool’s star midfielder is close to leaving Anfield and is expected to join Lyon.

Xherdan Shaqiri, a midfielder for Liverpool FC, is likely to join Lyon in the summer transfer window of 2021.

According to The Guardian, Liverpool and Lyon have agreed on a fee of $13 million for the sale of Xherdan Shaqiri. Lyon sporting director Juninho and head coach Peter Bosz had targeted Shaqiri. He’ll be having medical tests in France soon, and he’s already agreed to personal terms with Lyon.

“Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to have achieved an agreement in principle with Liverpool for the transfer of Xherdan Shaqiri, the Swiss international midfielder who was a vital figure for his country at the European Championship this summer,” Lyon stated in a statement.

The announcement also indicated that “the finalization of the last administrative formalities” would take place upon Shaqiri’s arrival in Lyon.

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool had been planning Shaqiri’s sale for a year and that was one of the reasons why they loaned Harvey Elliott to Blackburn so he could acquire some crucial game experience. Now back at Anfield, the 18-year-old midfielder made his Premier League debut against Burnley on Saturday, impressing in a 2-0 victory.

The Reds are unlikely to find a replacement for Xherdan Shaqiri because their current focus is on Elliott.

Shaqiri claimed before of the 2021-22 season that he notified Liverpool that he is ready for a new challenge and that the Reds have agreed to examine bids for the Swiss midfielder.

Shaqiri is coming off a fantastic Euro 2020 campaign for Switzerland, where he scored three goals and added one assist in five games. In recent years, though, he has not been a regular member of the Liverpool team.

Shaqiri only made 22 appearances for Liverpool last season, in all competitions. 14 of the 22 games were in the Premier League, where he only started five times. Shaqiri appeared in only seven league games during the Premier League-winning season of 2019-20. That season, the 29-year-old only made 11 competitive appearances for Liverpool, scoring one goal.

"At this point in my career, the most important thing for me is to be able to play frequently, which hasn't always been the case in the last three seasons. That's why I told Liverpool I'm ready for a new challenge. They accepted my request and would carefully review any subsequent proposals. They won't be able to stop me," Shaqiri claimed recently.