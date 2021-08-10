Liverpool’s stance on Xherdan Shaqiri’s transfer and an update on Andy Robertson’s injury.

With the latest news on Andy Robertson’s injury, Jurgen Klopp has given Liverpool fans optimism.

Robertson was hauled off just before halftime in the team’s final friendly against Athletic Bilbao, having undergone a scan on Monday.

The scan revealed minimal ligament injury, but Klopp remained optimistic, referring to the September international break. Klopp was photographed wearing a protective boot after leaving a Merseyside hospital.

He told LFC TV after the Reds’ triumph over Osasuna, “It might have been lot worse.” You saw the footage, and it didn’t look good, but I believe we were fortunate.

“I’m not sure [whether he’ll return]before or after the international break; it’s difficult in this circumstance, but it won’t be long.” Read the rest of the story here.

Lyon have officially expressed an interest in signing Xherdan Shaqiri, although the two clubs have yet to reach an agreement.

Shaqiri was left out of both squads for Liverpool’s Spanish double-header at Anfield, as the club sought to avoid injury ahead of a possible move elsewhere.

According to The Washington Newsday, Liverpool and the French club are still “a long way apart” in terms of valuation.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a number of clubs around Europe and has informed Anfield officials that he intends to pursue a fresh challenge after seeing his playing opportunities dwindle.

The Reds, on the other hand, want to recuperate the £12 million they spent Stoke for the former Bayern Munich and Inter midfielder three years ago.

With two years left on his contract and a successful Euro 2020 campaign under his belt, the club is hopeful that a team will match the fee set for Shaqiri.

