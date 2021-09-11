Liverpool’s season hopes will be put to the test early on as Jurgen Klopp prepares to change his squad.

It’s tempting to declare this a season-defining period for Liverpool in the never-ending rush to offer the newest friendly soundbite.

After all, the Reds have seven games in three competitions after their international break before heading back out for the next round of national duties.

Of course, describing these three weeks as a boom-or-bust era for Jurgen Klopp would be overstating things, but the key games are due to arrive thick and fast.

With matches in the Premier League, Champions League, and EFL Cup ahead of the internationals, Klopp and his staff will be able to get a better sense of the situation when their players return from Manchester City on October 3.

Even though many expect it to be more than a two-horse race this season, that match will be talked up as a significant one in the fight for the Premier League title.

The next 22 days will also provide individuals on the outside of Klopp’s squad with an opportunity to establish a claim for additional playing time when the Reds travel to Norwich City in the EFL Cup third round on September 21.

Klopp’s road to Wembley is littered with Premier League opponents, with the draw at Norwich marking the 18th time in 27 domestic cups matches that Liverpool has faced a team from the top division under his watch.

Klopp is likely to reshuffle his lineup for that game as he weighs his alternatives in the coming weeks.

In the league, Leeds and Brentford both have tricky away days ahead of them as the Reds attempt to maintain their momentum, which has seen them take seven points from a possible nine thus far.

The resumption of the Champions League, on the other hand, is undoubtedly whetting the hunger right now.

The clash with City looms at the end of the next round of fixtures, but it is the meetings with Porto in particular that are of great interest.