Liverpool’s Rio Ferdinand issues a ‘popping’ warning to Manchester United.

Rio Ferdinand, a former Manchester United defender, feels Liverpool is developing a “fear factor.”

The Reds have had a terrific start to the season, with Jurgen Klopp’s side flexing their title credentials with a 5-0 thrashing of Watford.

At Vicarage Road, Mohamed Salah continued his spellbinding form, with his goal of the season contender overshadowing his outside-of-the-boot assist for Sadio Mane’s opening.

However, Ferdinand believes that it is the Liverpool team’s ‘togetherness’ that will most concern the rest of the Premier League ahead of the Reds’ match against Manchester United this weekend.

“Liverpool are on fire right now.” They’re playing like the Liverpool team from two or three years ago, when they were dominating the league. “They appear to be in charge,” he said on his FIVE YouTube channel.

“There’s a fear element returning to the league again when teams come up against them, thinking, ‘I’m playing against Salah, Mane, Firmino, and they’ve got Jota on the way.’ Van Dijk’s back is in good shape.

“They’re looking more solid, more secure in the way that they’re playing,” Ferdinand continued.

“There’s a sense of belonging among the members of the team.” They’re acting as a team, pressing together, retreating together, and attacking together.

“There’s a sense of belonging.” They’re a group of seasoned professionals who know how to get the job done, and they’ve already won prizes. This year, they’ll be a serious opponent.” After claiming that Salah was the finest player in the world at the time, Ferdinand was less flattering when it came to his previous club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were defeated 4-2 by Leicester at the weekend, with the ex-England defender describing his players as “disoriented” and lacking “unity.”

Despite his team allegiances, Ferdinand said that Liverpool had become must-see TV with their all-action style before of their match against Manchester United at Old Trafford: “I enjoy watching Liverpool.” As difficult as it is for a Man United fan to admit, I genuinely turn on the TV to watch Liverpool because they are an interesting team to watch in every manner.

“They’re high-octane, active on and off the ball, and they score goals and create opportunities.”