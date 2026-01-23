Liverpool’s Recruitment Strategy: Arne Slot on Squad Development Amid Transfer Window

Arne Slot has provided clarity on Liverpool’s approach to recruitment as the January transfer window nears its conclusion. Following a record-breaking summer of spending, the Premier League champions have been relatively quiet this month, opting not to make significant additions to the squad.

Last summer, Liverpool made headlines with a massive £446 million outlay, a record for a Premier League club in a single window. The Reds bolstered their attacking and defensive ranks with key signings, including strikers Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak, as well as full-backs Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez. They also secured the services of highly-rated German midfielder Florian Wirtz.

However, the only addition this January has been young Senegalese defender Mor Talla Ndiaye, who arrived from Amitie. Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s upcoming match against Bournemouth, Slot reflected on the gradual development of the club’s summer recruits, specifically praising the progress of Kerkez since his move from Bournemouth.

Young Players Key to Liverpool’s Long-Term Vision

Slot emphasized that while some of Liverpool’s new signings have taken time to settle, the club’s broader strategy focuses on investing in youth with potential for growth. “Many of our signings have shown clear signs of improvement, and with time, they will become even better,” said Slot. “For players like Milos, it’s natural that they take time to adjust. But he is improving week by week, and that’s what we want to see.”

The manager highlighted the importance of signing players with room for development, a strategy that will continue to shape the club’s future. “These players will not just improve this season, but next season and the seasons after that,” Slot added. “We need to ensure that the more experienced players also maintain their elite level, while the young players keep progressing.”

Slot’s comments come as some of Liverpool’s summer acquisitions begin to find their rhythm. Ekitike, who joined from PSG, has impressed with 11 goals in 27 games, while Wirtz has started to showcase his attacking talents after an initial adjustment period. Isak, however, has struggled to find the net, and a broken leg sustained in a match against Tottenham in December has sidelined him for the foreseeable future.

Frimpong, another key summer signing, has had an injury-hit start to life at Anfield. His performances are under close scrutiny following an injury to right-back Conor Bradley, which will keep the youngster out for the remainder of the season. Kerkez, too, has experienced some early difficulties but is now Liverpool’s first-choice left-back ahead of veteran Andy Robertson.

When asked about the possibility of further signings before the window closes, Slot remained cautious, stating that he expects the squad to remain largely unchanged for the remainder of the season. “I believe we will stick with the current squad, but if an opportunity arises or we feel we can strengthen, this club will always try to do so,” he said.

Liverpool are currently positioned fourth in the Premier League table, fighting to secure a place in next season’s Champions League. Despite their hefty summer investments, they trail Arsenal by 14 points in the title race and have a narrow one-point advantage over fifth-place Manchester United.