Liverpool’s reaction to Manchester United sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was dubbed a “hidden weapon” by the press.

Manchester United’s difficulties continued at Old Trafford over the weekend, when they were defeated 2-0 by local rivals Manchester City.

They were also humiliated at home two weeks ago by Liverpool, who thrashed United 5-0.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under increasing pressure as his team sits sixth in the table, nine points behind leaders Chelsea.

Despite the club’s dismal results and rising speculation, they appear to be sticking with Solskjaer for the time being, as the Manchester Evening News reports.

A number of Premier League clubs have taken efforts to improve their fortunes; Norwich City and Aston Villa both fired their managers this weekend, while Tottenham and Newcastle did likewise recently.

Danny Murphy of Match of the Day explained how rival clubs regard Solskjaer as their’secret weapon,’ and why a change at Old Trafford is required.

“They need to change the manager if they want to compete with the big boys now – Man City, Liverpool, and Chelsea,” he remarked.

“Unfortunately, it has now reached the point when opposition fans regard Solskjaer as their secret weapon.”

“More than United fans, they want him to stay.”

The fact that Liverpool, City, and Leeds fans have chanted “Ole’s at the wheel” inside stadiums backs up his assertion.

Solskjaer took over as interim manager of United in December 2018 and was promoted to the regular role a few months later.

Almost three years into his presidency, he appears to have made little progress.

Liverpool parted ways with Brendan Rodgers in 2015 after manager came close to leading the club to their first Premier League title in over 30 years in 2013/14.

Rodgers was ousted after failing to win a trophy in his first three years on Merseyside, and Klopp was appointed in his place. The Reds’ choice to hire the German has paid off handsomely.

Chelsea and Manchester City have both parted ways with underperforming managers, with Chelsea bringing in Thomas Tuchel shortly after sacking Frank Lampard in the middle of the season. “The summary has come to an end.”