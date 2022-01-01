Liverpool’s pursuit of Raphinha is ‘complex,’ according to Jurgen Klopp, who has lined up two free transfer signings.

Liverpool are busy preparing for their crucial match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as the New Year begins.

Last time out, Jurgen Klopp’s side lost ground in the title battle, falling nine points behind Manchester City, despite having a game in hand on the Premier League leaders.

However, the start of the New Year also signals the start of the January transfer market, and Liverpool has been linked with a number of players who could help them in their title bid.

The Reds have been without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita for the majority of this month due to the Africa Cup of Nations.