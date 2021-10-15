Liverpool’s ‘private operator,’ a transfer insider, and the FSG power structure’s secrets

Fenway Sports Group has controlled Liverpool Football Club for 11 years, and during that period, the famed old club has witnessed several important personnel changes.

Jurgen Klopp is FSG’s fourth manager, after inheriting Roy Hodgson, replacing him with Kenny Dalglish, and then giving the job to Brendan Rodgers.

Ian Ayre joined the club in October 2010, was elevated to managing director, and then left in 2017. Damien Comolli was hired as head of football strategy immediately after FSG arrived, but resigned less than 18 months later.

In the early years of the current ownership group’s existence, it was a bumpy journey.

However, it appears that the club’s key positions have been filled with people they can trust.

Here’s a look at the major members in FSG’s Liverpool organization…

Henry, a billionaire thanks to his futures trading expertise, bought the Boston Red Sox baseball team in 2002 and won the World Series two years later, ending the team’s 86-year drought.

Liverpool was purchased by New England Sports Ventures (led by Henry and eventually renamed FSG) in 2010.

At the time, the Reds’ new owner said, “I am proud and humbled.” “I can’t express how grateful I am. We’ve come to compete.” Henry, 72, prefers to stay in the background as much as possible, to the point where when he shares a few ideas with reporters, it makes global headlines.

Werner, a TV producer by trade, was part of the ownership group that moved the Red Sox to Boston in 2002 and then helped them buy Liverpool.

The 71-year-old is in charge of the media on a more regular basis than Henry.

In an open letter sent after the construction of Liverpool’s training complex in Kirkby last year, Werner asserted that FSG have a “unwavering devotion to the club.”

He also talked about messaging Klopp, FSG objectives, and more in an exclusive conversation with The Washington Newsday after the 2020 title triumph.

With the club’s major owner and chairman living in the United States and frequently in the background, Liverpool requires someone to oversee the club’s day-to-day operations, and Gordon is that person. “The summary has come to an end.”