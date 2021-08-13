Liverpool’s Premier League season is expected to improve, but no title will be won.

The Premier League returns this weekend to kick off the 2021/22 season, with Liverpool visiting newly promoted Norwich City to begin their campaign.

Liverpool finished third in the Premier League last season following a strong finish to an injury-plagued campaign. With the additions of Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Ibrahima Konate earlier in the transfer window, the Reds appear ready to fight for the crown once more.

Apart from Konate, the Reds have been rather quiet in the transfer market this summer, despite being associated with a few players, with outgoings taking precedence over incomings.

Harry Wilson, Marko Grujic, and Taiwo Awoniyi all signed permanent contracts with the club, while Gini Wijnaldum left after his contract expired.

So, what can Liverpool expect in the 2021/22 Premier League season?

Will they challenge Manchester City for the title once more, or will it be another top-four battle for Jurgen Klopp’s team?

To mimic the season, we updated the Premier League teams using the Football Manager 2021 editor, with each club’s new transfers being uploaded to the database.

Let’s have a look at what transpired!

Overall, Liverpool had a more interesting and improved season than in 2020/21, and it was Roberto Firmino who stole the show for the Reds throughout the season, with the Brazilian becoming Liverpool’s highest-rated player.

The 29-year-old concluded the season with an average rating of 7.97, second only to Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne in the league.

On his return to the starting XI, Van Dijk was at his best, recording the club’s second-highest rating of 7.76, and Fabinho was close behind with 7.66.

Firmino was not only the best player on the field, but he also led the Reds in goals and assists, with 28 goals in 30 games in the Premier League.

With his 19 goals and nine assists, the Brazilian became the Premier League’s leading scorer. “The summary has come to an end.”