Liverpool’s Premier League 2 match has been postponed due to West Ham United’s ‘natural disappointment.’

Liverpool have announced that their under-23 match against West Ham United at Anfield on Sunday has been postponed.

The Hammers were scheduled to visit The Academy in Kirkby later this afternoon.

The Premier League 2 game, however, was canceled on Saturday night at the request of Liverpool.

West Ham stated they were ‘naturally unhappy’ by the decision because their team had already traveled to Merseyside for the match.

In a statement, the Hammers stated that they were informed of the decision on Saturday evening and that Liverpool had informed them that they would be unable to fulfill the fixture.

“Liverpool U23s’ game against West Ham United on Sunday has been postponed,” said a message on the Liverpool website.

“At the Academy, a Premier League 2 match was planned to take place.

“Details on the rescheduled fixture will be released as soon as possible.”

“West Ham United can confirm that Sunday’s Premier League 2 encounter away at Liverpool U23s has been postponed,” a statement on the West Ham website said.

“On Saturday evening, West Ham was told of Liverpool’s decision, with the hosts indicating that they would be unable to fulfill the fixture at the Liverpool Academy Training Ground.

“The West Ham United U23s are understandably sad that the match will not take place, especially as they had already traveled to Liverpool in preparation for the match.”

“A new date for the match will be announced as soon as possible.”

“As a result, West Ham U23s’ next match is scheduled for Monday, January 10th at 7 p.m. versus Leeds United U23s.”

The U18s’ 5-0 triumph over Burnley on Saturday morning was Liverpool’s penultimate Academy match of 2021 due to the postponement.