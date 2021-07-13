Liverpool’s pre-season schedule for 2021/22 has been released in its entirety, as the club’s plans take shape.

Liverpool’s pre-season training will only intensify in the coming weeks as the team approaches the start of the 2021/22 season.

The Reds kick off their Premier League campaign on August 14 against newly promoted Norwich City, with the goal of launching a strong title challenge.

With Ibrahima Konate’s arrival from RB Leipzig earlier this summer, Jurgen Klopp has already welcomed one new face to his roster.

He joins a slew of loaned-out players eager to make an impression on the boss ahead of the new season.

Liverpool are now in Austria for a pre-season training camp to improve their fitness levels ahead of the new season.

While Klopp will want to work with his players on the training field, he will also need to keep an eye on them in games to ensure they get valuable minutes.

This summer’s pre-season matchups have already been confirmed.

While in Austria, Liverpool will play two ‘thirty-minute mini games’ behind closed doors and two regular 90-minute matches in front of an audience.

FC Wacker Innsbruck against. FC Wacker Innsbruck vs. FC Wacker Innsbru (30-minute mini-game)

Stuttgart, 20 July (30-minute mini-game)

Mainz 05 vs. Greisbergers Betten-Arena on July 23.

Hertha Berlin vs. Tivoli Stadium on July 29