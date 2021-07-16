Liverpool’s pre-season group contains 19 players that could leave this summer.

The days of a team winning the league with only 14 men on the field, like Liverpool did in 1965/66, are long gone.

Football clubs today days require enormous rosters to cope with the pressures of competing for several titles, as evidenced by the number of players the Reds utilised last season.

Jurgen Klopp named 41 different players to his match day squads for Liverpool’s 53 games across all competitions in 2020/21, with 34 of them making an appearance on the field.

The summer is when a team’s roster is in the most turmoil, and the Reds’ roster in 2021 is no exception.

In Austria, Klopp, Pep Lijnders, and the other coaches are putting a group of 34 Liverpool players through their paces, with the squad starting pre-season preparations on Monday.

However, the party is missing a number of significant figures. The Reds’ participants in the recent Copa America and European Championships — four of whom advanced to the finals of their respective tournaments – are still on vacation.

Even with the large squads that clubs have, there are obviously certain players in Austria who will not be in Klopp’s first team plans for 2021/22.

With that in mind, here’s a look at who might be going for the Anfield exit door on a temporary or permanent basis (though, just to be clear, this is just one person’s view, not pronouncements of fact)…

The players from the academy who have yet to make their professional debuts will be the prime possibilities for a loan move.

Conor Bradley, on the other hand, might be an exception, as he has a decent chance of being the back-up option behind Trent Alexander-Arnold if Neco Williams decides to leave the club in search of regular football.

Owen Beck, Harvey Davies, Kaide Gordon, Tyler Morton, Mateusz Musalowski, and Marcelo Pitaluga, on the other hand, may have to learn the game on someone else’s ground next season.

While Billy Koumetio earned his Champions League debut last season, the 19-year-old is still a teenager. The summary comes to a close.