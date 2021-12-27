Liverpool’s position on Gini Wijnaldum’s departure was addressed by Jarrod Bowen and Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool return to action on Tuesday as they travel to Leicester City for a rematch of last week’s Carabao Cup quarter-final.

The Reds won that game to go to the quarterfinals, but they’ll be back in Premier League action at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day, looking to cut the gap on Manchester City, who increased their advantage to six points with a home win over Leicester.

The game against Leicester City will be Liverpool’s final before the January transfer market begins.

So, here’s a rundown of all the latest Liverpool transfer rumours.

West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen

According to the report, Jarrod Bowen, who is on Liverpool’s radar, would build a strong bond with Mohamed Salah.

However, the same source explains why Pep Guardiola may be tempted to turn to Bowen to replace Ferran Torres, who has agreed to join Barcelona after leaving Manchester City.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham

Football Insider is a website dedicated to football.

Francis McAvennie, a former West Ham United striker, has pushed Liverpool to make a deal for Borussia Dortmund playmaker Jude Bellingham.

“Listen, we’re well aware of this kid’s abilities. “I think we all know he’s going to return to the Premier League,” McAvennie remarked.

“It was the same with Sancho; we all expected him to return. So now it’s a competition to see who can sign him.

“God alone knows how much Bellingham will cost, but judging on what I’ve seen, he’ll be well worth it.”

PSG midfielder Gini Wijnaldum

The Athletic’s James Pearce

According to the article, Liverpool are not interested in bringing Gini Wijnaldum back to Anfield, despite reports that PSG is open to listen to offers.

“I’d be amazed if PSG loaned out Wijnaldum in January,” the Athletics stated. Even if they did, I don’t think Liverpool will re-sign him.

“If he did leave Paris, he’d want to be a sure starter someplace, and I don’t think Klopp can provide him with that confidence.”