Liverpool’s player rating versus Atletico Madrid was five out of five, and the midfielder made an immediate impact.

When needed, he is quick off the line and confident in his handling. Second half has very little to do.

The first was set up by an excellent cross, while the second was set up by his attempted shot. At both ends of the field, it’s impressive. Subbed.

Before the break, he was reintroduced to the starting lineup and hardly given much to think about. When Atletico was reduced to ten men, he stepped out of defense more frequently and squandered a fantastic opportunity. Booked.

There were more flashes of his former composure and class, which was vastly better over his performance in Madrid.

Brought energy down the left flank and, while eager to advance, defended well enough.

On his return to defensive midfield, he made an immediate impact and guarded the backline admirably. Subbed.

Much more at ease on the right side of the midfield three, and especially with Alexander-Arnold. I was impressed with how quickly I was able to move forward.

As a result of the more settled play around him, he was able to get wide with one attempt. This performance will boost his confidence. Subbed.

With a furious display that caused Atletico all sorts of issues, they took advantage of Hermoso’s early booking. However, I believe I should have scored in the second half.

After a quiet start, he burst forth with a signature header for the game’s first goal. Oblak denied a second goal and got another header mistake in the second half. Booked.

Atletico Madrid had been tracking them since the first whistle, and they answered with a first half full of intensity, passion, and a goal. Felipe was sent off with a red card. Subbed.

Before leaving with an injury, he linked the play with Liverpool, who had a numerical advantage in the second half.

Some sloppy touches revealed some understandable rustiness.

A goal was disallowed.

I tried a shot from over 40 yards away. It didn’t make it in.

Gain a bonus.