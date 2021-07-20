Liverpool’s player is valued at £3 million. Against Innsbruck, Kaide Gordon stood out.

Karius hasn’t played competitively since the Champions League final in 2018, and he was generally untroubled during his time at Anfield. However, Ronivaldo’s header could have been handled better.

The West Derby-born defender flung in a number of enticing efforts from dead-balls after a summer of recovery. After his injury, he was given a gradual reintroduction to the team. The England international will have a lot more to say.

At the back, he appeared cool and assured for the first time since January. This was a critical half-hour for the centre-back, who has been one of Liverpool’s outstanding trainees so far in Austria.

Davies, who had moved from Preston in January, was making his debut appearance of any type. In a three-on-one scenario, a brilliant interception prevented Wacker from getting in on the counter. In a Liverpool shirt, these were much-needed minutes.

The left-back, who had just signed a new deal earlier this month, sought to come forward whenever he could but was exposed in a two-v-one scenario for the equalizer. On his reliable left foot, he almost whipped in a late winner.

The classy, ball-playing midfielder appeared to be having a good time. Pre-match, he stressed the need of taking on responsibility and was always eager to take the ball to any section of the field that required it.

Thundered into one tackle near the touchline and displayed a beautiful pirouette to maintain possession in midfield. Minamino received a lovely pass along the left flank that almost got him in behind.

In midfield, he effectively closed down areas and denied Wacker any time on the ball. Late in the game, a fantastic goal-bound effort was blocked.

The 16-year-old, who joined the club in January from Derby County, maneuvered himself out of danger near the corner flag at one point and went close with one effort. A spirited cameo from a young player with a promising career ahead of him.

With his first touch, he scored a penalty and aggressively ran the channels. However, he is not as bright as he has been in the past. That should happen eventually. The Belgians are in for a tremendous summer.

The Japan international was making his first appearance for Liverpool after being loaned out to Southampton in the middle of the season. With the ball at his feet, he kept himself active and looked sharp. Another participant. “The summary has come to an end.”