Liverpool’s plans for Harvey Elliott next season, as a decision on Xherdan Shaqiri looms.

Because of the nature of Harvey Elliott’s relationship with Liverpool, it was not thought necessary to expedite his first large deal.

According to FIFA rules, youngsters under the age of 18 can only commit to a club for a maximum of three years, which the forward did just a year after joining from Fulham.

However, he had been eligible to sign the five-year contract that was finally signed on Friday since his 18th birthday on April 4th.

Elliott was in the midst of a surprisingly fruitful loan spell at Blackburn Rovers at the time, so talks about a new deal were deemed an unneeded distraction.

And, because neither party questioned for a second that their future was in each other’s hands, the club and the players’ agents agreed to wait until the summer to extend the contract.

Inevitably, the signing of those new terms has sparked more speculation about Elliott’s future plans, particularly whether a Premier League loan is on the cards.

However, according to the ECHO, Liverpool intends for the teenager to join Jurgen Klopp’s first-team squad next season.

Xherdan Shaqiri is attracting attention as he wants more consistent playing time — a departure that would leave a void for a left-footed playmaker.

Elliott is already being considered for that role in domestic cup tournaments, while battling for minutes in other competitions as he progresses.

In reality, talking about a Premier League loan undersells his accomplishments during a season in the Championship.

Elliott, who was only 17 for the duration of the season, had the third most assists (11) of any player in the division for a Blackburn team that finished 15th. He also added seven more goals to his tally.

To be honest, these are incredible stats for a guy so young, and they imply that the transition to the top flight should not be too difficult.

The player himself is looking forward to the task, saying after signing his new contract: “That, I believe, must be [my]goal: to join the club, if just to be a part of it.

“It’s not going to happen. The summary comes to a close.