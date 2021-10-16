Liverpool’s plan came to an end following a £115 million transfer spree, as Jurgen Klopp’s modifications were unrecognizable.

A question was posed to Jurgen Klopp six years ago that may have elicited an unsettling response in some people.

The sacking of his predecessor, Brendan Rodgers, was largely due to a convoluted, confused haze of a transfer strategy at Liverpool.

Owners Fenway Sports Group had determined that Rodgers’ reign had come to an end after spending about £115 million in the summer window.

The club’s ‘transfer committee,’ as it was dubbed informally and disparagingly in 2015, saw their ideas conflict with those of individuals close to Rodgers who were more traditional.

And it was the Northern Irishman who paid the price for the squad’s poor performance, being replaced by Klopp in October 2015.

“It was a collaborative decision; it was not something where I would have the ultimate word,” says the author “Rodgers later spoke on transfer deals and the tense relationship between Liverpool’s coaching and recruitment departments.

“It’s tricky because you want a player in but you have to take someone if the player isn’t on the list.”

Klopp, despite becoming the new high-profile frontman of a massive footballing institution, did not seek to question the existing structure or mark his territory in any way when asked about how he wanted to work within that same recruitment framework.

Everything else in between was fair game for him as long as the last word was his.

He stated, ” “For me, having the first and last word is sufficient, and we can discuss anything in the middle.

“I’m not a genius; I don’t know more than the rest of the world; I need other people to get me perfect knowledge, and then we’ll sign or sell a player.”

This lack of vanity, as well as his trust and faith in the skills of others, created the foundation for the success that has followed in the years afterwards.

Klopp’s willingness to be open-minded upon his arrival aided in reopening communication channels between those working under Michael Edwards, whose job title in 2015 was ‘technical director,’ and those on the coaching staff with the manager.

And, above all, the willingness to rely on others. “The summary has come to an end.”