Liverpool’s Olympic attitude as the plot of Mohamed Salah and Ibrahima Konate emerges

Despite both being sought for Olympic service, Liverpool intends to have Mohamed Salah and Ibrahima Konate available for the entirety of their pre-season schedule.

The Reds have turned down an offer from Egypt to release Salah as one of two over-age players in their squad for the men’s football tournament in Japan, which runs from July 22 to August 7.

Meanwhile, France could rely on Liverpool’s new £36 million signing Konate, who has previously worked with France’s under-21 team under French coach Sylvain Ripoll.

The Reds are already aware that attacker Takumi Minamino would not play after being left out of the hosts’ 18-man roster released on Monday.

According to FIFA rules, clubs are not obligated to release their players for the Olympics, which are held outside of the international match calendar and would cause players to miss a large portion of their pre-season with their clubs.

And Liverpool has made it clear to the respective federations that none of its players will be participating in the competition.

Despite the fact that the Reds are already anxious that Salah, along with Sadio Mane and Naby Keita, could miss more than a month of next season owing to Africa Cup of Nations duty, Egypt has not given up on featuring him.

The Egyptian FA is hoping that the player will be able to persuade Liverpool to allow him to compete in the Olympics, and they expect a decision by the end of the week.

“I don’t want to suggest that Salah will not be able to compete in the Olympics, but it would be difficult,” Egyptian FA president Ahmed Megahed told ONTimeSport. ’ During the Egyptian squad’s last training camp, Salah accepted to captain the Olympic team.

“We contacted Liverpool to see if they would allow Salah to join the Olympic team, and they said they were awaiting technical staff approval. However, Liverpool turned down the request because they did not want to lose the player at the start of the season, as well as next January with the Africa Cup of Nations, which would prevent him from playing in English Premier League matches.

“Salah was contacted once more, and The summary comes to a close.