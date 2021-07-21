Liverpool’s Nicolo Barella claims that Premier League opponents are interested in signing Jordan Henderson.

After a tumultuous season hampered by injuries, a top four finish and a place in the Champions League came down to the wire last season.

The Reds will be anxious to avoid another nail-biting situation in the 2021/22 season, and as the new season approaches, focus has shifted to the players Liverpool could bring in to improve their ranks.

Now that the summer transfer market has opened, Liverpool are being linked with a number of players, with Jurgen Klopp already adding Ibrahima Konate to his squad.

But who else is likely to appear at Anfield?

We look at the most recent rumors from across the world and assign a probability rating to them.

Jordan Henderson is a professional football player.

The New York Times

Arsenal have emerged as the frontrunners to sign Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, despite doubt about his future at Anfield.

The Athletic reported earlier this week that contract negotiations between the Reds captain and the club had come to a halt.

The midfielder’s current deal is set to expire in two years, but FSG are reported to have more pressing concerns.

PSG and Atletico Madrid were the two major teams first reported to be keeping an eye on the situation, but according to MailOnline, Juventus has now joined the fray as well.

The north London team, on the other hand, has edged ahead in the bookies’ odds.

Barella, Nicolo

Romano, Fabrizio

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have “no chance” of signing Barella this summer.

Liverpool have been connected with a number of midfielders in the summer transfer window to replace Gini Wijnaldum, but Romano claims that the Italian international is not a genuine target for the Reds.

â€Liverpool will go for a midfielder, but not immediately, so it may take a few days,â€ Romano said on the Here We Go podcast. Barella isn’t a legitimate target; she hasn’t a chance.”

Houssem Aouar (Houssem Aouar)

Le10Sport

According to rumors from Le10Sport in France, Liverpool is leading the transfer race for Houssem Aouar.

The Reds are thought to have long admired Aouar and are now in pole position to sign him.

According to the source, Liverpool has the ‘best chance’ of signing the Frenchman, but they are not the only ones interested.

Arsenal is also interested, but they would have to sell to keep up with Jurgen Klopp’s team. “The summary has come to an end.”