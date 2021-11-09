Liverpool’s next six games in comparison to Manchester City and Chelsea.

After a sad 3-2 defeat to West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday evening, Liverpool’s record-equaling 25-match undefeated run has come to an end.

The Reds are in fourth place going into the international break, but are only four points behind Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table.

There is no time to linger on previous mistakes in the world’s most competitive league, as Jurgen Klopp’s side faces an in-form Arsenal side at Anfield next.

We take a look at Liverpool’s next six games in what is sure to be a difficult start to the festive season.

Following the international break, Liverpool will play Arsenal, who have won their past four Premier League games and can leapfrog Liverpool with a win.

Mikel Arteta’s job was in jeopardy at the start of the season, but the Gunners have steadily improved their position and are now in fifth place.

This match is usually a high-scoring affair, but Arsenal has only scored 13 goals this season, while Liverpool leads the way with 31 goals.

Porto travels to Merseyside four days after hosting Arsenal in a crucial Champions League match for the Portuguese club.

Liverpool’s win over Atletico Madrid on matchday four ensured their place in the last 16 as group winners, allowing Klopp to rotate his starting lineup for this game.

In recent years, the Reds have had a good record against Porto, winning 5-1 in Portugal in September.

Liverpool now has back-to-back matches at Anfield after playing two league games away from home.

Liverpool’s final game in November will be against Southampton, who with a couple of strong performances might rise to midtable.

Last season, Thiago scored his first goal for Liverpool in this match, which Liverpool won 2-0.

The first Merseyside Derby of the season takes place on the first day of advent, with Liverpool taking against former manager Rafa Benitez at Goodison Park.

Everton’s recent dismal run has seen them drop to 11th place in the rankings, but they are always a threat. “The summary has come to an end.”