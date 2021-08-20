Liverpool’s next new deal is unmistakable, as the star shows no signs of slowing down.

Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Fabinho, and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all signed new contracts with Liverpool in recent weeks, addressing a number of possible contract issues.

Jurgen Klopp will be overjoyed that his star players have extended their contracts, but Mohamed Salah’s future remains uncertain with two years left on his contract.

The Reds are thought to be in talks with Salah’s representatives about a new deal, though considering his role at the club, his current income, and his age, it’s understandable that negotiations could be difficult.

The Egyptian, who is now 29 years old, is already one of Liverpool’s highest-paid players, but his contributions to the club over the years are almost likely deserving of a raise, which might disrupt the club’s general compensation structure.

All parties will want to reach an agreement, and it will be much easier for Liverpool to match his expectations once they know exactly what he’s been offered since joining from AS Roma in 2017.

Salah has since scored 96 Premier League goals and provided 35 assists for his teammates, totaling 131 contributions in 146 Premier League outings.

In England’s top tier, he has averaged a goal or an assist every 93.9 minutes, which translates to one every game when you consider the time added at the end of a standard 90-minute match.

For comparison, Sadio Mane has averaged a goal or assist per 131 minutes, which is still impressive but does not compare to Salah’s performances.

Salah has scored six goals from outside the penalty box, 76 from inside the area, and 14 from inside the six-yard box, with his left foot accounting for 81 percent of his goals.

He’s shown to be obsessed with productivity in the final third, with his scoring and assisting based on how frequently he shoots and passes to his teammates.

Salah has finished in the top two of the Premier League in total shots in each of his four full seasons on Merseyside, which is remarkable and demonstrates his persistent availability.

