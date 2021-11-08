Liverpool’s newest injury news and estimated return dates for Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez, and Naby Keita.

Going into the November international break, Liverpool still has a lot of injury concerns.

The Reds’ most recent match before the break was in a 3-2 defeat to West Ham, ending their 25-game unbeaten streak.

Liverpool will seek to have as many of their injured players back in time for their match against Arsenal on November 20 after a two-week break.

Here’s a rundown of what’s going on with Liverpool’s injured players right now.

After suffering a “severe” hamstring injury, Liverpool will be without Roberto Firmino for a few weeks.

After a brief appearance in the Champions League win over Atletico Madrid last week, the Brazilian was substituted.

The injury is “not good,” according to Klopp, and the team will wait to see if Firmino recovers quickly enough to return to the lineup as soon as possible.

In his most recent pre-match press conference, Klopp said, “Bobby is not good news with a significant hamstring injury, terribly terrible.”

“We don’t know how long he’ll be out for, but it won’t be right after the international break.” That’s something we’ll have to work on.

“The loss of Bobby Firmino is a setback. We’d knew it was serious for two days.

“We’re still talking weeks.” There are more than four. That would be a major injury in my opinion. Then we’ll have to wait and see. Bobby has a remarkable ability to mend quickly.” Naby Keita was stretchered off the game in the triumph over Manchester United last month after incurring a red card challenge from Paul Pogba.

He was a surprise starter against Brighton last week, but he was forced to withdraw in the first half due to a hamstring injury.

Prior to Liverpool’s match against Atletico Madrid, Jurgen Klopp revealed that Keita will be “out for a while.” He also missed the defeat to West Ham.

James Milner, who suffered a hamstring injury during Liverpool’s triumph over Manchester United last month, is another midfield concern.

The 36-year-old played for 27 minutes before collapsing with a hamstring injury, and he has yet to return to training.

“Millie felt something, he sensed something wasn’t right with his hamstring,” Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders revealed last month.

