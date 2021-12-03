Liverpool’s newest injury news and estimated return dates ahead of Wolves include Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones, and Naby Keita.

Liverpool are preparing for their next Premier League match on Saturday, when they travel to Molineux to face Wolves.

The Reds are on a roll, with their win over Everton in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday being their fourth in a row in all competitions.

Despite the improvement in form, Jurgen Klopp still has a handful of players who are ineligible for selection owing to injury or other fitness difficulties.

Here’s a look at the current injury situation at Anfield, as well as the estimated comeback dates.

After suffering a’serious’ hamstring injury at the start of November, Liverpool are still without Roberto Firmino.

After a quick appearance in Liverpool’s Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid, the Brazilian was removed.

As they moved into the November international break, Klopp stated the injury was ‘not good.’

Firmino is “coming closer,” according to Klopp, but he has already missed the last five games due to injury and is unlikely to play against Wolves on Saturday.

“Bobby is coming closer, but not for the weekend,” says the narrator “Before the Arsenal game on November 20, Klopp said Liverpoolfc.com. “We’ll see how that goes; it might take a little longer.” After missing time with a hamstring injury, Klopp has indicated that Keita is close to returning to the club.

The Guinea international has been out of action since a 2-2 draw with Brighton at the end of October, but he has been progressively regaining fitness.

Keita was spotted in training on Thursday afternoon, but the midfielder will be unable to play against Wolves on Saturday.

Harvey Elliott, a long-term Liverpool absence, is still rehabilitating from a dislocated ankle he sustained in a game against Leeds United on September 12.

Elliott had successful surgery on his injury and is now recovering, with the club confident that he will be ready to play again this season.

Elliott was last seen jogging on the field at the AXA Training Centre, which is a huge step forward in his recovery.

Elliott and Klopp were seen training apart from the rest of the team.