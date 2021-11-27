Liverpool’s newest injury news and estimated return dates ahead of Southampton include Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, and Joe Gomez.

This weekend, Liverpool returns to Premier League action as they host Southampton at Anfield.

The Reds returned from the international break with impressive victory against Arsenal last week and Porto on Wednesday in the Champions League.

Despite a couple of players recovering from injury in recent days, Jurgen Klopp’s injury list remains worrying heading into Saturday’s match against Southampton.

Here’s a look at the current injury situation at Anfield, as well as the estimated comeback dates.

Following the triumph over Arsenal, Klopp was dealt another injury issue when Jota injured his knee in a collision with Aaron Ramsdale.

After a thorough treatment, the Portuguese was able to play for another 15 minutes before being replaced by Takumi Minamino.

Jota’s fitness was reviewed by the club, but he appeared to have suffered no long-term effects as he was named on the bench for Wednesday’s match against Porto.

Jota was seen taking part in full squad training on Thursday and will be in contention to start against Southampton, according to Klopp, who verified no new worries in his news conference on Friday.

Roberto Firmino is still out for Liverpool after suffering a’serious’ hamstring injury earlier this month.

After a quick appearance in Liverpool’s Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid, the Brazilian was removed.

As they proceeded into the international break, Klopp acknowledged at the time that the injury was ‘not good.’

Firmino is “coming closer,” according to Klopp, but he was not fit enough to face Arsenal or Porto.

“Bobby is coming closer, but not for the weekend,” says the narrator “Liverpoolfc.com quoted Klopp as saying. “We’ll see how that goes; it might take a little longer.” He’ll also miss the Southampton match due to a lack of training this week.

Naby Keita was stretchered off the game in the triumph over Manchester United last month after incurring a red card challenge from Paul Pogba.

He was then unexpectedly included in the starting lineup for the following match against Brighton, although he was forced to exit in the first half due to a hamstring injury.

Before Liverpool's match against Atletico Madrid, Klopp announced that Keita would be 'out for a while.'