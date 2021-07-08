Liverpool’s new Nike away kit for the 2021/22 season has been unveiled.

Liverpool has unveiled their new away kit, which will be worn throughout the 2021/22 season.

With more than five weeks before the start of the new Premier League season, the Reds unveiled their new kit on Thursday morning.

With the striping design in the collar and sock, this away jersey is consistent with the home and wider collection, paying homage to the legendary classic kit of the 96-97 season with its off-white stone and teal colorway.

The 96-emblem encased by eternal flames stands proudly on the nape of the neck in honour of the 96 children, women, and men who died at Hillsborough.

“I think the fans will love this one,” Curtis Jones stated. It’s a wonderful representation of the city, and the inspiration can be seen throughout the design, with a nod to the 1990s.”

The club posted a teaser video on Wednesday, stating that the new shirt would be shown on Thursday morning.

The new primarily white outfit may harken back to Gerard Houllier’s first season in command, when he wore a Reebok kit.

Nike has also gone with a different design for the new strip, which has a blue collar as well as solid white and blue lines.

The new jersey will also include blue shorts and white socks, which supporters can get from the official Liverpool FC online store.

The current kit release follows Liverpool’s recent unveiling of their new home kit, which is inspired by Bill Shankly’s tenure as manager in 1964.