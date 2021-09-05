Liverpool’s new international academy targets the Chinese market.

The LFC International Academy Beijing has opened as the Reds expand their coaching network in China.

Children aged five to sixteen will be taught how to play “the Liverpool way” while also learning about life off the pitch as part of the programme.

Liverpool and Li Sheng announced the move this week, which would see programs delivered in Greater Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei province.

Li Sheng intends to establish all 30 football centres in the capital and surrounding area within the next five years.

The club said in a statement that the project’s objective is to develop participants both on and off the field, encouraging them to get active and improve their football talents while also boosting vital life qualities such as character, teamwork, confidence, and integrity.

“We are incredibly happy to be expanding our program to Beijing to provide opportunities for young players in the region to be trained ‘The Liverpool Way,’” stated Dan White of LFC International Academies.

“This is also a significant step forward in the growth of football between the United Kingdom and China.”

“We are really excited to be introducing the LFC International Academy to Beijing,” said Ian Rush, a Liverpool icon and academy ambassador.

“The curriculum is based on the LFC Academy concept and methods; with an active and educational program, local players and coaches in China will have excellent opportunities.”

The first of the locations will open next year in the city’s south, at the Nanhaizi football park, while one of the 2008 Olympic Games sites is also expected to be used.

Li Sheng will also have a facility at the Bird’s Nest National Stadium after the 2022 Winter Olympics, guaranteeing that the Liverpool FC International Academy Beijing has visibility at one of China’s most iconic sporting facilities, according to the announcement.

Liverpool added Sydney to their global coaching network this year, following the opening of academies in Southern California and Hong Kong earlier this year.