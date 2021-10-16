Liverpool’s Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino will start against Watford, according to team news.

Naby Keita starts in midfield for Liverpool, while Roberto Firmino replaces Diogo Jota up front for Watford.

Jota was dropped from the Portugal squad earlier this week and is now on the bench in Hertfordshire, but after a full week of training at the AXA Centre, it is the Brazil attacker who is favoured.

Trent Alexander-Arnold also makes his comeback after missing the previous two games due to a groin injury, and is named in the back four alongside Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Andy Robertson.

Caoimhin Kelleher replaces Alisson Becker in goal, who travelled directly to Madrid from South America after being picked in the Brazil squad that played in the early hours of Friday morning.

Alisson and Fabinho went straight to Madrid before of their Champions League match against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night to bypass UK quarantine regulations that may have jeopardized their participation.

Keita is selected in the middle of the park alongside captain Jordan Henderson and James Milner, with Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara also left out.

Adrian, Konate, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, N Williams. Subs: Adrian, Konate, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, N Williams.