Liverpool’s manager responds to rumors about’signings’ in the January transfer window.

Liverpool may be able to cover the vacuum in the frontline with a few new players, but Jurgen Klopp isn’t sold on the concept just yet.

In the latter half of January, the Reds are on the verge of losing Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita until the beginning of February.

With that in mind, Klopp has a few choices, one of which is to loan a couple forwards to temporarily cover the vacuum.

The German coach, on the other hand, pointed out that the aforementioned notion had already been dismissed.

In a recent press conference, Klopp stated, “I have no plans to give anyone a loan in January.” “I won’t be the driving force because no one has approached me and asked to go.” Another possibility is to sign players throughout the winter. However, the Liverpool manager claimed that “signings” are not on his to-do list.

“Obviously, we don’t talk about signings right now,” the illustrious coach stated. “Yes, we were aware of the Africa Cup of Nations, that the players would be present, and that at least two of them would progress far in the competition.” Can we properly prepare for anything like that in terms of Sadio [Mane], Mo [Salah], and Naby [Keita] being replaced one-for-one? In each case, that’s a challenge.” “I’m pleased with the squad,” he added. “We have options to continue playing football, but we’ll see what happens.” We are still all together despite the fact that there are so many games coming up. When we’re all together, it’s the most intense, but when the three players aren’t here, we have a lot of games.” “This means we have to identify lineups for games, even if they’re mostly cup contests.” That is the circumstance, and you can never be completely prepared for such an event. We’re aware of it, and we’re certain that we’ll be able to find solutions.” Salah, Mane, and Keita will all leave Anfield to represent their respective countries in the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations, which will take place from January 9 to February 6.

Without three of their greatest attackers in the team, Liverpool is likely to miss two or three crucial games.

Divock Origi and the rest of Klopp’s attacking players will be expected to step up during this period, according to Klopp.