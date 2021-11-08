Liverpool’s loss to West Ham was dubbed ‘too easy’ by the national media, who also chastised Alisson Becker.

Liverpool are coming off their first Premier League defeat of the season as they head into the international break.

The Reds were defeated 3-2 by West Ham United on Sunday evening, dropping them to fourth position in the standings.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and substitute Divock Origi scored for Jurgen Klopp’s side, but they were only consolation goals.

A number of national media outlets were there at the London Stadium to witness Liverpool’s defeat; here is a sample of what they had to say.

“As Craig Pawson raised the whistle to his lips, the chants for full-time at the London Stadium were premature, exuberant cries. For West Ham fans, though, that meant only two tastes of the most decadent of cherries. A 3-2 win over Liverpool moved them into third place in the Premier League after 11 games, leapfrogging their more illustrious opponents.

“Generations of West Ham fans have never had it better, and today was a result and a performance that only added to it.” They were sharper than Liverpool, who have already surrendered five goals in two games in which they have only managed to earn a single point. David Moyes was unable to repeat Brighton & Hove Albion’s ability to fight back from a 2-0 behind at Anfield last week to hand Liverpool their first defeat of the season. Rather, he committed to his West Ham’s method of holding firm, defending collectively, and trusting the forwards to get the job done. They were all accessories, even though none of the front three were on the scoresheet. Some argue that Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Diogo Jota are the more effective trio on the pitch.

“It felt like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see two Premier League clubs battle head-to-head.” Before Manchester City’s victory over Manchester United, Liverpool was in second place going into this round. And, as dangerous as they’ve been up front this season — this is the first Premier League away encounter in which they haven’t scored three goals – they were once again too easy to play through.” “As a result, this result will be remembered as a bit of.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”