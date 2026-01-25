Liverpool’s Lineup for Bournemouth Clash: Injury Updates and Predicted XI

Liverpool manager Arne Slot faces a crucial selection dilemma ahead of his team’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on January 24, 2026. With key players returning from international duty and injuries impacting squad availability, Slot’s decisions could prove pivotal in Liverpool’s pursuit of a top-four finish.

Key Players Return, Selection Questions Remain

Mohamed Salah is set to make his first Premier League start in two months, having returned from the Africa Cup of Nations to feature in Liverpool’s 3-0 Champions League victory over Marseille earlier this week. Despite a quick turnaround, Slot is confident the Egyptian forward is ready to contribute again. “Knowing Mo, he is ready to play,” Slot said. “Because he has shown that so many times in his career.”

Slot is considering whether to stick with the same starting lineup that impressed in midweek or make changes given the compressed schedule. The manager’s biggest concern remains the fitness of Federico Chiesa, who remains a “50/50” doubt after missing the Marseille fixture. However, Slot indicated that no new injuries were picked up after the Champions League win, and he expects most of the same players to be available for the Bournemouth encounter.

In defense, Joe Gomez will continue to partner Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the Liverpool backline, with Ibrahima Konate still unavailable following the recent passing of his father. “It’s very obvious that if something like that happens, a player needs time to be there for his family and also time for himself,” Slot remarked, acknowledging the personal nature of Konate’s situation.

Midfield and Attack: Possible Changes

In midfield, Curtis Jones could return to the starting XI alongside Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai, as Slot looks to freshen up his midfield for the trip to the south coast. Meanwhile, the situation surrounding left-back Andy Robertson remains uncertain, with ongoing discussions about a potential transfer to Tottenham Hotspur.

With a tough schedule ahead, Slot’s tactical choices could be decisive in Liverpool’s efforts to maintain momentum in both domestic and European competitions. The team is expected to line up as follows: Alisson; Frimpong, Gomez, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ekitike.

The match will kick off at 5.30pm UK time on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium. Fans can watch the game live on Sky Sports.

Injuries: Isak, Bradley, Leoni

Unavailable: Konate

Doubtful: Chiesa